Varun Dhawan's comment on Prabhas-Kriti Sanon dating irked Baahubali star? Actress reveals

Kriti Sanon recently revealed Prabhas' reaction to their dating rumours after Varun Dhawan's statement. During film Bhedia's promotions, the Jug Juggjeeyo actor appeared on the famous dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where he hinted about Prabhas dating Kriti Sanon. Later, addressing the rumours, Varun revealed everything was said in 'fun'. Recalling how the Mimi actress informed Prabhas about the incident, Kriti said she really felt bad about the whole situation.

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are rumoured to dating for quite some time. They will be starring together in the upcoming film Adipurush. Amid this, Varun answered why Kriti was not on the list of 'eligible single women'. He said, "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam… kisi ke dil me hai (Kriti Sanon isn't on the list because her name is written on someone else' heart)." Adding, "Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath (There's someone who is not in Mumbai and currently filming with Deepika Padukone, he is the one)." The statement sparked speculation among netizens as Prabhas was shooting with Deepika Padukone for their upcoming movie 'Project K'.

Prabhas' reaction

After Varun's statement, it was almost confirmed that Kriti and Prabhas are in a relationship, but the actress denied it. Talking about the situation, Kriti told BBC, "When Varun said that, I felt really bad—I felt like I had to tell Prabhas. I picked up the phone and told him about what Varun had said. He said, ‘But why?’ I said I don’t know. Prabhas asked why did he say that? So I said, ‘I don’t know, Varun’s mad…'”

She added that Prabhas was confused and kept asking her 'why Varun had made the comment'. Kriti told Prabhas that Varun is a friend and that the Baahubali actor shouldn't take him seriously.

Kriti Sanon issued clarification

Following Varun's statement Kriti Sanon brushed the rumours aside, and said, "Its neither Pyaar, nor PR. Our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!"

Varun Dhawan too shared Kriti's statement and wrote, "Guys UI had ur fun but it's just fun and stuff the channels have edited to have fun we took it as humour dont let ur imagination run so wild."

Kriti Sanon's statement

