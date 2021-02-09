Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@_VAANIKAPOOR_ Vaani Kapoor: Want to do more films that celebrate women

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, says she wants to do more films that celebrate women, their lives and decisions.

"As a woman, I want to do more films that celebrate women, their lives and decisions. I have been fortunate that in my short career span, I have got films like Shudh Desi Romance, Befikre and War that have highlighted some brilliant aspects of being a woman. They showed how women are free-spirited, ambitious, resilient and strong," Vaani said.

The actress added that she always wanted to do films that celebrate women as a symbol of independence, and work in projects that bridge the gender perception about what a woman can or cannot do.

"Luckily, today, we are part of a generation that's extremely forward-thinking and they want to see films where a woman is not treated as a flower vase. I'm thankful to be working in an era where people want to see more from a woman than just look stunningly gorgeous on screen," she said.

In the coming months, Vaani will be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom, Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, and in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana.

"I hope this will be the year of big-screen entertainers! People are waiting for the virus to be under control and with the vaccines, the confidence of people will slowly build. They would want to go back to doing things they used to. People are missing many experiences that made them happy and we are a society that thrives on community hangouts," Vaani said.