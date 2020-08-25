Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI RAUTELA Urvashi Rautela on shooting for debut Telugu film amid new normal

Urvashi Rautela is in the city for her debut Telugu film, Black Rose, and she says it is difficult to shoot amid the new normal but work must go on. "We are following all precautionary measures amid the Covid pandemic. It's 'lights, camera, mask on and action'. We are following all new norms for 'Black Rose'. It is a difficult time but work has to go on," Urvashi said about shooting for the Sampath Nandi directorial.

About the film, which will also release in Hindi, she said: "My character is like Shylock in William Shakespeare's play 'The Merchant Of Venice'. 'Black Rose' deals with the point from (the perspective of) Kautilya's 'Arthashastra'. She is the owner of a large group of companies called Lotus Capitals."

Despite Covid restrictions, though, Urvashi says it feels amazing to be back on sets.

"This is one of the first films to start shooting in the time of Covid pandemic along with Akshay Kumar sir's 'BellBottom'," noted the actress, who has in the past worked in the Kannada film, "Mr. Airvata".

Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the film Virgin Bhanupriya. Talking about her role and its preparation, she said, "For the character of Bhanupriya I gained seven kilos, which is 15.432 pounds, and I would say preparation is as much as an actor's job as a performance itself, because Bhanupriya's physicality, speech or persona are vastly different from my own. As an actor my challenge was primarily physical, mental, emotional and even vocal."

Urvashi said she truly wanted to imbibe the traits of her screen avatar, Bhanupriya. "I wanted to produce the most memorable and admirable performance, and become Bhanupriya, which required dedication," she said, adding: "So I looked at portraying Bhanupriya from a different perspective. It was very important to focus on Bhanupriya's internal problem and then express the issue through moments," she said.

Bhanupriya, played by Urvashi, is a college-going conservative girl who decides she has to lose her virginity. She thinks it should be the easiest thing in today's world. However, all her attempts go in vain and a soothsayer predicts it won't happen in her life.

