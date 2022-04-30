Urfi Javed remarks 'mera toh bahut kuch aana chahiye' as she steps out in pink plastic top

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Urfi Javed's bold look in pink plastic top

Urfi Javed is making headlines almost every day due to her bold fashion sense. Once again, she's in the news due to her breezy yet bold appearance in Andheri where she was spotted posing to the paparazzi wearing a pink coloured bold and unique top made of plastic, pairing it with white pants and off-white heels. She took to her Instagram stories and shared with her fans and followers that she designed the top by melting the plastic. "A few days back I said mein tawa pe sek ke banau kapde, meri marzi. Ye kapda meine literally chulhe pe sek ke banaya hai. This is just plastic and I have melted the sides of it," she said.

Take a look:

Urfi Javed's 'mera to bahut kuch aana chahiye' remark

Urfi was also seen interacting with the shutterbugs. On being asked when fans can watch her music video, Urfi jokingly says, "Mera to bahut kuch aana chahiye (a lot of things of mine should come)."

Urfi Javed's fashion choices

Paying no heed to her trolls, Urfi is always seen flaunting her bold and bizarre outfits to the paparazzi. Whenever she goes outside, the audience is definitely in for a whacky appearance from the 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame celebrity. From unbuttoned pants, backless clothes, ripped jackets and jeans, high slit skirts, to outfits made out of flowers, safety pins, paper and now even plastic.

Check out some of her bizarre outfits below:

About Urfi Javed

For the unversed, Urfi rose to fame with her stint on 'Bigg Boss OTT', and ever since she has been making headlines for her bold yet peculiar fashion sense.

-with ANI inputs