Unseen photos of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone with stunt doubles from Pathaan sets goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@OHBAAZIGAR Stills from Pathaan featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is still roaring high, it seems, it will take some time to get over Pathaan fever. Fans are digging deep to get their hands on the most from the sets of Pathaan. The comeback movie of Shah Rukh has set a milestone for all Bollywood movies. SRK has yet again proved to be the King of Bollywood with his bang-on performance in Pathaan. The action adventure, which also starred John Abraham, was praised for its high-octane stunts.

And now unseen photo of Shah Rukh and Deepika posing with their stunt doubles is doing the rounds on the internet. The movie had some mind-boggling stunt scenes and guess what these two people posing with the stars made it possible. A fan club of Shah Rukh shared the picture with a tongue-in-cheek caption referring to the two lead characters. “Moments before Rubai dumped Pathaan,” the caption read. Many fans praised how similar to Shah Rukh and Deepika the stunt performers looked.

We all know that Sidharth Anand's directorial became the highest-grossing film in Hindi in the domestic market and the film is still going strong at the box office. Though the movie has set a milestone for the coming movies, it faced a lot of criticism including the boycott trend. Pathaan has become a theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. It is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country.

About Pathaan

Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to lead roles after over four years. The hype for the film was immense and it went on to break several records, including the highest opening day, weekend, and week as well as achieving several milestones in the quickest time. The film revolves around a secret agent who undertakes a dangerous mission. Also, Salman Khan reprises his role as Tiger from the Tiger franchise.

Also Read: Rishab Shetty's film Kantara screened at The United Nations; shares photos from screening

Also Read: Aditya Roy Kapur gets video call from the 'OG Night Manager' Tom Hiddleston; fans react

Latest Entertainment News