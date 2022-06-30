Udaipur beheading: Hungama 2 actress Pranitha Subhash says 'Hindu lives matter'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRANITHA SUBHASH Pranitha Subhash

South actress Pranitha Subhash has joined the bandwagon of celebrities who condemned the horrific murder of a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur. The actress took to her social media handles and strongly reacted to the assassination of the tailor whose video of his beheading went viral. Pranitha who recently made her Bollywood debut with Hungama 2 shared, "I wish I had not seen the Udaipur video. The screams in the background will echo in our minds and haunt us for a long time to come. Or will it? #JusticeForKanhaiyaLal."

In another tweet, she also shared a picture of herself holding a placard that read, "Hindu Lives Matter." Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, "Is anyone listening?"

Earlier, several celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Swara Bhasker, Anupam Kher, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Gauahar Khan and Uorfi Javed among others also strongly reacted to the Udaipur news.

Also read: Udaipur Tailor Beheading: Anupam Kher, Uorfi Javed & more Bollywood celebs demand extreme punishment

For the unversed, two men slit the throat of a tailor in Udaipur on Monday, saying in a video post on social media that they are avenging an insult to Islam and triggering communal tension in the Rajasthan city. Meanwhile, prime accused have been arrested by the police. NIA sources said that both arrested accused may be taken to Delhi for interrogation and their mobile and electronic devices will be sent for forensic examination.

Also read: Udaipur Tailor Beheading: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Kanhaiya Lal's brutal murder, says 'I'm numb'