Twinkle Khanna shares 2020 was 'a packed year' for her. Here's why

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLE KHANNA Twinkle Khanna shares 2020 was 'a packed year' for her

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday shared that the year 2020 has been a packed one for her and tagged it as a glass half full. Twinkle posted a picture on Instagram showing a notebook with handwritten notes. The actress also shared that she fought with some strangers and a few loved ones in 2020.

"It's been a packed year! Broke a few bones, finished a writing course from Oxford, shifted from typing to writing by hand, began working on my fourth book, fought with strangers and a few loved ones, let my guard down if not my hair, lost two big deals, made new friends, walked endlessly, lived fearlessly. Pushed against the wall, we alter and grow. #AGlassHalfFullGirl," she wrote.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna enjoy a huge fan base on social media who love to have a sneak peek into their personal lives through the posts. Recently, Twinkle shared an interesting picture setting major couple goals with their matching off-shoulder outfits.

She shared a love-soaked monochrome picture of herself with Akshay in which they can be seen twinning in black off-shoulder top. While Twinkle Khanna was seen wearing a black-colored one-sided off-shoulder top, Akshay wore a stretched black colored pull-over to make it look like an off-shoulder top.

The duo looked adorable in the picture, however, it was Mrs. Funnybones aka Twinkle Khanna's caption that won the internet. She wrote "Making fun of each other as we go along. Dude, after this you are really going to get a cold shoulder in more ways than one:)."

She further added that Akshay Kumar makes her heart hum a happy song as she wrote, "#YouMakeMyHeartHumAHappySongSometimes."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is shooting for Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re, also starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The film is billed as a cross-cultural love story.