Twinkle Khanna pokes fun at The Kashmir Files craze, suggests film 'Nail Files' for disastrous manicures

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Twinkle Khanna pokes fun at The Kashmir Files craze

The Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, has been making waves at the box office as well as on the internet. The popularity of the film has been increasing by the day and director Vivek Agnihotri has been garnering praises for showing the brutal reality of the exodus of Kashmiri pandits from the valley on the big screen. The film has even been declared tax-free in many states. Reacting to the craze around The Kashmir Files, Twinkle Khanna mocked the title after she got to know that many filmmakers are registering movie names under a similar title. She jokingly said that there will be a film made on disastrous manicures and will be named 'Nail Files.'

In her latest column, Twinkle Khanna said, "In a meeting at a producer’s office, I am informed that there is a deluge of fresh movie titles being registered as homage to The Kashmir Files. Since larger cities have already been claimed, now the poor chaps are registering names like Andheri Files, Khar-Danda Files, and even South Bombay Files. I am just wondering if my colleagues can still call themselves filmmakers, or with all this filing, they, like the original nationalist, Manoj Kumar, have all turned into clerks."

The author further revealed that she shared the information with her mother Dimple Kapadia who suggested a film on bad manicures. To which, Khanna replied, "Maybe, but at least it’s better than putting the final nail into the communal coffin."

'The Kashmir Files' depicts actual events in Kashmir where Kashmiri Pandits were killed, tortured and forced to flee their own land after a communal campaign was unleashed by Islamist separatists with support of Pakistan. The film shows the ethnic cleansing and also how lakhs of Kashmiri Hindus lived in tents as refugees in their own country.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbli and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files', written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on March 11.