Tulsi Kumar narrowly escapes serious injury during song shoot, video goes viral | WATCH

Singer Tulsi Kumar became a victim of an accident during a shoot. The singer narrowly escaped serious injury while she was shooting for a music video on the set. In a video shared by a paparazzi page on Instagram on Tuesday, Tulsi was seen falling victim to the accident. This sudden incident has shaken her fans and people are praying that she gets well. However, Tulsi has not issued any statement regarding this incident. Such an incident on the set also raises questions about the safety of artists on sets.

Set falls on Tulsi Kumar

In the video that has surfaced, Tulsi Kumar is seen in a cream-coloured outfit. She can be seen performing. Then the big hoardings behind her and in the clouds fall down and in a moment they are on top of Tulsi. People run to save her, but by then the set falls on her. After this, she can be seen screaming and groaning in pain. The singer looks very distressed and her hand is on her waist, which shows that she has got hurt in her waist.

People's reaction

People are getting very upset after watching this video. One person wrote in the comment section, 'Oh, what happened, did you get hurt too much?' Another person wrote, 'Is nothing done for safety on the set beforehand?' Many people are calling it a publicity stunt. One person wrote, 'These people cannot be trusted, they can act even without getting hurt.' Another person wrote, 'The director was asking her to move aside, but she did not move.' Another person wrote, 'It is 101 per cent drama.'

Who is Tulsi Kumar?

Let us tell you, that Tulsi Kumar is the sister of T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar. Tulsi Kumar is the daughter of Gulshan Kumar. She is a well-known singer and has sung many songs like 'Hum Mar Jayenge', 'O Saki Saki', 'Tum Jo Aaye', which are hits.

