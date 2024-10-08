Did you know it was Deepika Padukone's voice that forced Sanjay Leela Bhansali to cast her in Ram Leela?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sanjay Leela Bhansali opens up about casting Deepika Padukone in Ram Leela

Whenever Bollywood veteran director Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes a film, it is expected to be larger than life. His films are famous for their grandeur. Now recently, the filmmaker opened up about his decision to cast Deepika Padukone in Ram Leela, marking their first collaboration together. He even shared his first reaction after he met actress DP for the first time. It is significant to note that the duo have collaborated on three successful films, Ram Leela in 2013, Bajirao Mastani in 2015 and Padmaavat in 2018.

Recently, while talking to Hollywood Reporter India, Bhansali said that he was shocked when he went to Deepika Padukone's house and when Deepika opened the door for him. He said that he became a fan of Deepika's beauty as well as her voice. Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "When I met Deepika for the first time and went to her house, she opened the door. I was stunned to see Deepika's beauty, her eyes. When I realised how much innocence, how much fragility and how much beauty is in her. Later, she started talking, and I realised that her voice is very beautiful."

"That is when I realized that I was at the right place at the right time because I knew that this girl would mould herself the way the character needs to be moulded. It is your nature how you connect with people," the filmmaker added.

Bhansali and Deepika worked together for the first time in the year 2013 in the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. It also featured Ranveer Singh, Supriya Pathak, Richa Chadha, Sharad Kelkar, Gulshan Devaiah, Barkha Bisht Sengupta and Abhimanyu Singh. Priyanka Chopra did a cameo in the song Ram Chahe Leela. Ram Leela songs to its dialogues, everything is still on people's minds afresh. Made with a budget of Rs 88 crores, the film collected Rs 218.07 at the world box office.

