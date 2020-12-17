Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tom Cruise's abuses on Mission Impossible 7 set make five crew members quit: Report

Hollywood star Tom Cruise recently lost his cool on the crew members of his upcoming film. Mission Impossible 7, for not following Covid-19 safety protocols, and threatened to fire them. Well now, the latest report suggests that as many as five crew members have left the film after he erupted on the sets. His angry rant at the crew members was caught on audio, and it leaked online.

According to The Sun, "The first outburst was big but things haven’t calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked. But Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He’s upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he’s the one who carries the can."

After Cruise saw two crew members standing too close to one another in front of a computer screen, he told the crew: "If I see you do it again you're f**king gone."

In an audio obtained by The Sun, Cruise can be heard saying: "We are the gold standard. They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we're doing. I'm on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf**kers. I don't ever want to see it again. Ever!"

Cruise has been very particular about the safety protocols as he shoots for the movie in Britain. In his angry rant, he scolded the crew for not taking it seriously.

"You can tell it to the people who are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down. It's not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That's what I sleep with every night – the future of this f**king industry!" Cruise said.

"So I'm sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don't do it, you're out. We are not shutting this f**king movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you're f*king gone."

Cruise continued: "Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that I have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can't be reasonable and I can't deal with your logic, you're fired. That's it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here."

Mission: Impossible 7 was recently delayed in October when 12 people on set in Italy tested positive for Covid. Production resumed a week later and returned to the UK two weeks back.

The film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and slated to release on November 19, 2021.

-With IANS inputs