Tokyo Olympics: Vidya Malavade to Shilpa Shukla, Chak De India girls call India women's hockey team REAL DEAL

After India women's hockey team registered their historic win at the Olympics making it to the semifinals for the first time, 'Chak De India' has been reverberating on social media sites. Bollywood and sports enthusiasts can't stop comparing the reel and real matches as underdogs India defeated Australia 1-0 to secure an unprecedented place in the game. Something very similar to what happened in Shah Rukh Khan acclaimed sports drama.

Actress Vidya Malavade, who played the Indian team captain in the Bollywood film took to social media to share a congratulatory note for the India women's hockey team. Calling them a 'real deal', Malavade stills from the match and the film. "& Indian Womens Hockey Team creates HISTORY .. at the Tokyo Olympics beating the World No 2 Team Australia 1-0. My phone hasn’t stopped ringing since morning & I was just a part of the reel. This .. These women are the REAL DEAL. such PRIDE .. such GRIT .. so much POWER .. Team INDIA. Onwards & Upwards ladies. #JAIHIND Here’s wishing Rani & her team all the very very best .. Go conquer gurls. #CHAKDEINDIA #Nostalgia #olympics2021 (sic)," she captioned the post.

Shilpa Shukla aka Bindiya Naik from Chak De India too shared a heartfelt wish for fans and team India. She also shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "Ya Man.. almost 14 years back on 10 of August Chak de India was released. It was made with unimaginable love & no words can explain that . Not for fame but to bring back the lost glory. #womenshockeyteam We got this. Fingers crossed for semifinal’." Take a look:

Chitrashi Rawat, who essayed the role of Komal Chautala in the film too shared pics of the victory moment on social media. she wrote, "The Indian Women Hockey team has created history today. We are in the semis and the girls have stepped into their power in full glory. It is a déjà vu moment for us ..not so long ago we had the privilege to experience the feeling of winning for our country in #chakdeindia. More Power to the Girls."

Here's how more cast members of the memorable film celebrated the victory:

Shah Rukh played Kabir Khan in the 2007 Shimit Amin-directorial film which saw his character lead the Indian women's hockey team to their win against Australia in the World Cup. Coincidentally, the reel victory was scripted in real life today after the team, led by Dutch coach Sjoerd Marijne and captain Rani Rampal, created history by advancing to its first ever semifinal at the Olympics in Tokyo after beating three-time champions Australia by a solitary goal.

For the unversed, India defeated world No. 2 Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals to storm into the last-four stage, marking their maiden entry into the medal round with a brilliant performance against a team that had dominated the tournament so far and was one of the favourites to win the gold medal.

The Indians attacked aggressively, defended stoutly and controlled the midfield that allowed them to enjoy possession in the first half. Australia could not get into their rhythm early on and kept chasing the ball in the entire match.

