Tiku Weds Sheru: Kangana Ranaut to make digital debut as producer with Manikarnika Films

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her digital debut as producer with the upcoming film "Tiku Weds Sheru", a love story and a satire. Kangana dives into web space with her production house Manikarnika Films, and launches its logo on Saturday. "With 'Tiku Weds Sheru', Manikarnika Films is venturing into digital space. It's a love story and a satire with dark humour. In digital space, we will do more edgy, new-age and niche content," she said.

"We will also launch new talents and take risks with new concepts. We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience," she added.

Details related to the upcoming film are still under wraps.

Sharing the logo of her production house the actress tweeted, "Launching the logo of @ManikarnikaFP with the announcement of our debut in digital space with a quirky love story Tiku weds Sheru .... Need your blessings."

On the acting front, the release of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Thalaivi" has recently been postponed amid the second wave of Covid-19 in India, it was announced with a social media statement. The film was slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages on April 23. Thalaivi is a biopic on late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa.

The actress has also been shooting for her another upcoming film "Tejas", which is being directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara. Kangana was recently in Jaisalmer for an outdoor schedule of "Tejas". Portions of the film were shot in Delhi before the unit moved to Rajasthan.Apart from these, she also has Dhakad in her kitty.

--with IANS inputs

For more entertainment news click here!