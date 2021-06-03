Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha defends him and Disha Patani after being booked for violating Covid norms

Image Source : INSTA/AYESHASHROFF,TWITTER/@DEBAPRIYADNA Ayesha Shroff, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been booked by Mumbai police on Thursday for violating Covid19 norms. According to the police, the actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade and could not give a valid reason to the police for being out of their homes after 2 pm. As soon as the news surfaced the internet, netizens expressed their disappointment in the actor. There were also many who supported him. Now, the War actor's mother Ayesha Shroff has defended the duo and said that people don't highlight the work he has been doing for the front-line workers.

Reacting to a post by a photographer, Ayesha wrote, "You got your facts wrong my dear. They were heading home and cops were checking Aadhaar cards on the way. No one is interested in roaming at a time like this. Please get your facts right before saying such things. Thank you!." Another person said, "@ayeshashroff Heading home from where??? Madam, they were outside that's the main point. What if they are celebrities, Rules apply to all citizens."

To this, she said, "For your information, it is permitted to go out for essentials. Instead of bringing people down how come no one writes about the free meals he's providing to front-line workers!! That's coz he himself doesn't talk about it! So don't judge till you know. Thank you."

"A police team spotted Shroff roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening. When questioned, he couldn't give a satisfactory reply to why he was roaming outside. Police took down his details and registered a case under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the IPC," the

the official said, adding it was a bailable offence and no arrest was made.

Mumbai Police also took a dig at the actors. In a tweet, it said, "In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by Bandra PSTN. We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19."

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have frequently been spotted together going to the gym or for lunch/dinner dates. They are said to be dating since 2016. However, they have never admitted to it publicly. They have been seen together in films like Baaghi 3 and Baaghi 2.