Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DISHA_PATANI Tiger Shroff's reaction to Disha Patani's bikini photos takes the internet by storm

Actress Disha Patani is the last person to shy away from flaunting her perfect body. The diva keeps her fans on their toes by sharing scintillating photos on social media. From donning jaw-dropping monokinis to pulling off traditional looks, there is hardly anything that Disha Patani doesn't look good in. On Thursday, the actress shared another eye-popping picture in a pink bikini and a hat. While fans went gaga over her photo, it was her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's comment that stole the show.

Disha Patani dropped on Instagram that showed her wearing a pink bikini with a hat, relaxing on what looks like a beach. Reacting to the picture, Tiger Shroff commented, "Hott" with a fire and heart emoji. While the duo hasn't accepted their relationship in public, they are frequently seen together.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been seen together in films like Baaghi 3 and Baaghi 2. While the duo has sealed their lips over their relationship, Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff opened up about them to Times Now Digital and said, "Every time we hang out, it is always jokes and laughs. There's never a serious moment and a dull moment. I think it is cool, I am happy to see my brother who has someone - a friend, best friend or a close friend or whatever they wanna call their relationship. It is cool to see him happy, to see him be able to be himself around someone."

She added, "In his industry that's very rare, to be able to have (someone) outside your family. And I think as long as he is happy and she is happy - they are always laughing. We all have a great time together. I mean, it's great. I want to see my brother happy at the end of the day. As long as he is happy, I am happy."

On the work front, Disha will also be seen in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh. She also has the multi-starrer film Ek Villain Returns in her kitty. The film stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria alongside Disha. Directed by Mohit Suri, it will hit the screens on 11 February 2022.