Tuesday, September 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Tiger Shroff trolls War co-actor Hrithik Roshan in a unique way

Tiger Shroff trolls War co-actor Hrithik Roshan in a unique way

Tiger was recently spotted by the paps, wearing a T-shirt with Hrithik's face on it. It seemed like a deliberate attempt to troll the actor.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 17, 2019 18:06 IST
Tiger Shroff in a t-shirt trolling Hrithik Roshan

Tiger Shroff in a t-shirt trolling Hrithik Roshan

It is not an unknown fact that Tiger considers Hrithik Roshan to be his ideal. Be it his dance moves, his body or choice of movies, the Baaghi actor is clearly influenced by Hrithik in a lot of ways. He himself has talked about his admiration for the ''Dhoom' actor on a lot of talk shows. Now with their movie 'War' coming up, Tiger is super excited about getting to work with his mentor.

Recently Tiger was spotted out and about in Bombay, sporting a T-shirt featuring Hrithik's face in the Krrish mask, with a caption stating, "Hiding your face behind the mask?" What seemed more like a troll for Hrithik is actually a great gimmick to publicize their movie, 'War.  

For those of you who don't know, war is an upcoming action thriller movie starring Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan together is already being sighted as a blockbuster. Tiger plays the role of Khalid, an Indian soldier; Hrithik Roshan will be seen playing Kabir, a former soldier turned rogue, who mentored Khalid and Vaani Kapoor plays the female lead in the film. Both the leads are shown to be at war with each other and hence the t-shirt.

Have a look at the pictures!

India Tv - Tiger Shroff in a t-shirt trolling Hrithik Roshan

Tiger Shroff in a t-shirt trolling Hrithik Roshan

India Tv - Tiger Shroff in a t-shirt trolling Hrithik

Tiger Shroff in a t-shirt trolling Hrithik

India Tv - Tiger Shroff  for War promotions

Tiger Shroff  for War promotions

War is already garnering a lot of attention from everyone. We got to see the trailer recently that shows some great action sequences by the leads. Vaani Kapoor is also looking stunning in the movie. The song titled 'Ghungroo' has already become a super hit dance number. The movie is being produced under Aditya Chopra's banner and is directed by Siddharth Anand.

We are eagerly waiting for the movie that releases on the 2nd of October. Are you?

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryWhy Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner made Hailey Baldwin insecure Next StoryBigg Boss 13: Will Rashmi Desai marry boyfriend Arhaan Khan inside?  