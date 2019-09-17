Tiger Shroff trolls War co-actor Hrithik Roshan in a unique way

Tiger Shroff in a t-shirt trolling Hrithik Roshan

It is not an unknown fact that Tiger considers Hrithik Roshan to be his ideal. Be it his dance moves, his body or choice of movies, the Baaghi actor is clearly influenced by Hrithik in a lot of ways. He himself has talked about his admiration for the ''Dhoom' actor on a lot of talk shows. Now with their movie 'War' coming up, Tiger is super excited about getting to work with his mentor.

Recently Tiger was spotted out and about in Bombay, sporting a T-shirt featuring Hrithik's face in the Krrish mask, with a caption stating, "Hiding your face behind the mask?" What seemed more like a troll for Hrithik is actually a great gimmick to publicize their movie, 'War.

For those of you who don't know, war is an upcoming action thriller movie starring Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan together is already being sighted as a blockbuster. Tiger plays the role of Khalid, an Indian soldier; Hrithik Roshan will be seen playing Kabir, a former soldier turned rogue, who mentored Khalid and Vaani Kapoor plays the female lead in the film. Both the leads are shown to be at war with each other and hence the t-shirt.

War is already garnering a lot of attention from everyone. We got to see the trailer recently that shows some great action sequences by the leads. Vaani Kapoor is also looking stunning in the movie. The song titled 'Ghungroo' has already become a super hit dance number. The movie is being produced under Aditya Chopra's banner and is directed by Siddharth Anand.

We are eagerly waiting for the movie that releases on the 2nd of October. Are you?