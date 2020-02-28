Tiger Shroff will make your eye pop in suit-up look for Heropanti 2. See first poster

Image Source : TWITTER Tiger Shroff will make your eye pop in suit-up look for Heropanti 2

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is all suited up to set the screens on fire with his next film Heropanti 2. The actor made his debut with Heropanti in 2014 and now, he is gearing up to take it to another level. On Friday, the actor shared the first look of the film in which he is seen wearing a crisp black suit and holding a gun in his hand. Tiger looks deadly in the poster and the tagline reads, ‘The world wants him dead.’ Sharing the poster, Tiger wrote, “This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor sajid sir forward. #Heropanti2 #firstbaby”

Heropanti 2 will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. While the first film was directed by Sabbir Khan, this time Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan will take the director’s seat. A report in Pinkvilla quoted a source saying, "The production house has a long standing relationship with Ahmed and are extremely confident of the Tiger-Ahmed pairing. Together, they delivered a 175 crore plus Baaghi 2 and now, with Baaghi 3, they have taken the film few notches higher. Trade pundits feel Baaghi 3 will have record breaking business as well, so Sajid felt it's the right time to get both his in-house talents to come together for Heropanti 2.”

The makers have also revealed the release date of the film i.e. 16 July 2021. Heropanti 2 will go on floors in May 2020. Currently, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor. It was earlier stated that after the release of Baaghi 3, Tiger will begin shooting for Siddhart Anand’s Rambo but the project has been delayed one more time.

While Kriri Sanon played the lead in Heropanti, makers haven’t announced the name of the actress who will be seen romancing Tiger in the second installment.

Heropanti Trailer:

