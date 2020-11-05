Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGERJACKIESHROFF Tiger Shroff announces his next project 'Ganapath'

After the success of his 'Unbelievable' song, actor Tiger Shroff has come up with a new surprise for his fans as he announced his new project – Ganapath Part 1. Taking on his Instagram handle, Tiger shared the big news along with the first teaser poster of the action entertainer. Dropping the teaser poster, he wrote: "This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath -- get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment!"

The motion featured Tiger standing on debris of a collapsed building in a stormy night with fire all around, flaunting his chiselled body. The poster captured the actor from the back. The teaser has a dialogue by Tiger that goes: "Jab aapan darta hai nah tab apan bohot marta hai (when I get scared, I bash up a lot)."

The action-packed thriller is helmed by director Vikas Bahl.

"This film is different for me from the rest of the films I've done till date because of the character I play," said the Baaghi actor.

Director Vikas Bahl said "It's a challenge to pull off the scale for a script that is set-up in a futuristic world."

"I look at Tiger as a global star. He has all the potential and every ingredient that makes him unique and sets him apart. His films have slick action with an international flavour that appeals to audiences all over the world," said the film's producer Jackky Bhagnani.

The shoot begins in mid 2021 and the film is scheduled to release in the following year. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani.

Apart from Ganapath Part 1, Tiger will also be working in Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming movie Heropanti 2.



