Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan confirms being part of Salman Khan's film; praises Tiger Shroff | Details inside

Shah Rukh Khan completed 30 years in Bollywood on Saturday and he marked the occasion with an #AskSRK session on Instagram. The actor made several revelations related to his upcoming films, kids, wife, his experience of working with other celebrities, his favourite directors, songs and much more. Putting an end to all speculations, King Khan confirmed being a part of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. "Inshallah I will try to be in Tiger also. It’s great fun working with him. It's always very nice," Shah Rukh said.

He also shared his experience of working with Salman in Pathaan. "With Salman Khan, there is no working experience. There’s always a love experience, happy experience, friendly experience, and brotherly experience. It’s amazing whenever I work with him. We haven’t really done a full fledged film together, apart from one, which was also not full-fledged, to be honest. We were not together in the film for too long. So we get to work 4-5 days in a year sometimes in a film."

During the live session, SRK also praised Tiger Shroff who dropped a comment during his session. Tiger wrote, "Sir congrats on 30 years and you will kill it for the next 30 also" Reacting to his text, Shah Rukh said that he loves and adores Tiger who is Jaggu Dada (Jakie Shroff)'s son and he has seen him as a baby. "Thank you, when I saw War by Sidharth Anand, I was inspired to do an action film. You an inspiration and I hope to get an opportunity to work with you some day," he added.

About Tiger 3

'Tiger 3' will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead, Zoya. Not much is revealed by Shah Rukh Khan's role in the film. The first film of the popular franchise called 'Ek Tha Tiger' came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office.