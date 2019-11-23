Birthday Special: Throwback to Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Prabhu’s dreamy wedding photos

Image Source : TWITTER Throwback to Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Prabhu’s dreamy wedding photos

South Indian superstars Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu treated their fans with the most beautiful wedding they have ever seen when they got married on 7th October 2017. The pictures became a rage on the internet and left everybody in awe of how madly in love they looked. The family tried to keep the ceremonies simple, but their ethereal union was enough to add charm to the nuptials. Groom Chaitanya wore white ethnic attire, while Samantha looked regal in a cream-colored saree. Chaisam, as they are called by their fans, appeared to their special day more than any of the guests. As Naga Chaitanya turns 33, let’s have a look at all the dreamy wedding photos of him and wife Samantha.

Samantha finally found her ‘lobster’ in Chaitanya

Samantha and Chaitanya performed the wedding rituals of Telegu customs.

Samantha’s sparkling smile grabbed the attention

Find a guy for yourself who looks at you the way Chaitanya is looking at Samantha in this picture

The actors were super-elated to be wedded to their best friend and the love of their life.

ChaiSam couple also tied the knot in a catholic setup

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni at their catholic setup wedding

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu met on the set of Ye Maaya Chesave but sparks of love ignited between them after a while. Initially when rumours started to spread that they are dating, the actors remained tight-lipped about it but a year before their wedding, they came out in the open and made it official.

Both the actors keep treating their fans with adorable pictures of each other on social media and also make time for each other by going on vacations. Samantha also shares a cordial relationship with her father-in-law Nagarjuna.

