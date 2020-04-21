Image Source : INSTAGRAM This video of Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar's fake fight from Mission Mangal sets is unmissable

Vidya Balan recently took to Instagram and shared a BTS from the film Mission Mangal which sees her and co-star Akshay Kumar indulging in a fight wherein the result is hilarious. Adding to it, the background commentary by Junior Sinha, Sonakshi is also super fun. In the fighting clip, the Parineeta actress can be seen wearing a saree and Akshay is seen in a suit and it's ultimately Vidya Balan who turns out to be the winner. Sharing this throwback video, she wrote, "Ise kehte hain...lene ke dene pad gaye."

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan had an interesting dynamic in Mission Mangal but this is not the first time that the duo appeared in a movie together. The stars have showcased their impressive on-screen performances together in movies such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Heyy Babyy.

Helmed by Jagan Shakti, the movie has an ensemble cast including Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, HG Dattatreya and Sharman Joshi.

Mission Mangal is a fictional account of ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission or the Mangalyaan launched in 2013.

Vidya Balan recently joined hands with Bollywood celebs such as Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza and filmmaker Karan Johar, among others to call out domestic violence.

In the video, the celebs say, “During the lockdown, there has been a sharp increase in the number of domestic violence cases. To all the men, we say, ‘Now is the time to stand up against this violence.’ To all the women, we say, ‘Now is the time to break your silence. If you are witness to domestic violence in your home, if you are witness to domestic violence in your neighbourhood, report. If you are a survivor of domestic violence, report it. Let us put a lockdown on domestic violence.’

" If you have been a victim, witness or a survivor of the domestic violence, please report. 🙏#LockdownOnDomesticViolence #Dial100" - @imVkohli via Instagram pic.twitter.com/egXgxKPobc — Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) April 19, 2020

