This video of Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi dancing to Simmba's Aankh Marey song is unmissable

If you find yourself feeling bored and at a loss for what to do next while you're quarantined at home, you only have to head on to Karan Johar's Instagram page and check out videos of his twin babies. His kids, Roohi and Yash Johar are super adorable, and they keep entertaining themselves and everyone else with their shenanigans. On Friday, the filmmaker shared yet another video of his kids Yash and Roohi dancing to the tunes of Simmba's Aankh Marey song. The video also features his mother Hiroo Johar who aslo joins in the musical fan while sitting in a chair.

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar shared the video and wrote, "We started the morning with a dance performance! Watch me being dragged to the dance floor! #lockdownwiththejohars #aankhmarey".

Earlier, Karan Johar shared a video of his twins dancing "like no one's watching."

On the work front, Karan Johar will once again don the director's hat for his period drama Takht. The film's cast includes Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Karan Johar has previously directed movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Student Of The Year.

