There's only one Asha Bhosle and she is the bearer of her legacy: Grandson Chin2 Bhosle

Legendary Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle's grandson Chin2 Bhosle, Guru and educationist at FSM (Furtados school of music), recently represented India in an international music merchant show along with the artists from other countries like Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Uganda, Russia, Germany, Turkey, Italy, Spain and more.

Chin2 expressed his feelings by saying “To be a part of it as a performer was an exhilarating feeling and an honor! To represent your country as an artist and be one of those Independent artists among the few selected worldwide, is a matter of great pride."

Talking about his grandmother Asha Bhosle, he said "If there’s one thing I’m acutely aware of, it is this – there’s only one Asha Bhosle and she is the bearer of her legacy. I don’t come anywhere close to it and even if I tried, it would be a great disservice to all that she’s done – so I don’t every try."

Further he added, "My contribution to music, through her, is to take it forward. To help as many of the young learner fall in love with the subject and have a beautiful relationship with it for however long they can. Music heals...Music bonds”.

On a related note, Chin2 Bhosle has also performed for various TV shows and live televised concerts including Sa re ga ma pa, and Indian Idol. He also did shows for corporates, weddings and private parties.