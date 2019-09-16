The Zoya Factor: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt reveal their lucky charm, thanks to Sonam Kapoor

Ever since the promotions of Sonam Kapoor’s upcoming film The Zoya Factor have begun, everyone’s been talking about lucky charms. The recent addition to the list are actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt whose videos were shared by Sonam herself on her social media handle in which the 36-year-old actor revealed about his obsession with number 8 while the Gully Boy actress revealed how standing and acting in front of the mirror has proved lucky for her.

Sonam thanked Ranbir for sportingly doing the act and wrote alongside the video, “Whats Your Lucky Charm? Ranbir Kapoor My good friend, #RanbirKapoor has just sent this sweet video of his lucky charm! Thank you so much mere Sanju! Tell me your lucky charms using the hashtags below! May the luck be with you! #WhatsYourLuckyCharm #TheZoyaFactor.”

While for Alia's video, Sonam wrote, "What’s your Lucky Charm? #AliaBhatt @aliaabhatt, your lucky charm describes you best! Good thoughts and good vibes only! Thanks for sharing your lucky little secret! #WhatsYourLuckyCharm #TheZoyaFactor."

Talking about Sonam's film, it is directed by Abhishek Sharma and also stars actor Dulquer Salmaan. The film is based on the book with the same name written by Anuja Chauhan and is all set to release on September 20. The makers have released the songs the Lucky Charm, Pepsi Ki Kasam and others that have left the audience by a split. Have a look at the trailer here:

See the songs of The Zoya Factor here:

