The White Tiger Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao starrer talks about ugly reality of society

Image Source : YOUTUBE Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao starrer 'The White Tiger'

Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao starrer The White Tiger's official trailer was finally dropped online. on Monday. The trailer, which can surely give you goosebumps, talks about corruption, class division, poverty, and backwardness that still exists. The flick is based on Aravind Adiga’s novel and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning book 'The White Tiger.' It was first published in 2008.

Taking to Instagram, PeeCee announced the release of the trailer alongside a caption reading, "The White Tiger trailer is here! Coming to Netflix Jan 22!"

The story explores India's class struggle and is told from the perspective of Balram, a lower-class citizen who becomes a chauffeur for a rich landlord and his wife. As the trailer moves ahead, the lives of the characters' change with a shocking twist of events.

The trailer further shows Balram's rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in modern India. It showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's animal instinct of survival.

Earlier, Priyanka shared the first look trailer of 'The White Tiger' and wrote "Presenting the first look trailer of #TheWhiteTiger. You believe your destiny is what was bred in you... till you find a way to break free. I'm so proud to be part of this project. From writer-director Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is an adaptation of The New York Times Bestseller & the 2008 Man Booker Prize Winning novel by Aravind Adiga. WATCH it in select theaters December and on Netflix, January 22, 2021 #TheWhiteTigerNetflix."

The film is directed by Ramin Bahrani and will release on Netflix in January 2021.