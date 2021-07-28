Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUNAL KAPOOR The Empire: Kunal Kapoor's first look as 'Baadshah' from web series revealed

Actor Kunal Kapoor is all set to make his digital debut with The Empire. Touted to be the biggest and grandest show ever created in India, The Empire is said to be tracing the origins of a dynasty. Introducing a regal king by blood, and fearless warrior by instinct; Disney+ Hotstar unveiled the imperial and majestic first look of actor Kunal Kapoor in the upcoming series, The Empire, a magnum opus mounted on an unprecedented scale.

The charismatic actor makes his digital debut with this monumental period adventure drama as he essays the role of an emperor with a fierce and edgy appearance that is both powerful and intense. Created in conjunction with National Award-winning filmmaker Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, the series tracing the origins of a dynasty promises a magnificent visual spectacle on a scale not seen on the digital realm before.

Sharing the motion poster, Kunal wrote on Instagram, "An emperor's quest for the throne is about to begin. Hotstar Specials The Empire."

Catch the first look here:

Kunal's friends and colleagues from the film fraternity rushed to the comment section to encourage the actor. "Yay Kunnu!! Can’t wait," wrote Shweta Bachchan. Sikander Kher and Goldie Behl too wished the actor. While Kher commented, "All the best Kunnu," Behl said, "Well done buddy looking awesome." Sonali Bendre and Amyra Dastur too sent best wishes.

Talking about the project, Kunal Kapoor said, “It's been challenging but fun! The makers have paid special attention to this character’s look - it is very unique to his personality. Grandeur and royalty aside, this role is fierce and emotionally complex at the same time.”

Co-directed by Mitakshara Kumar and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment), The Empire promises a world-class viewing experience.