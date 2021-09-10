Friday, September 10, 2021
     
The Activist: Priyanka Chopra's reality show faces severe backlash, netizen calls it 'end of world'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen with Usher and Julianne Hough co-hosting a show called 'The Activist'. The show is facing severe backlash online. Here's how celebs and netizens have reacted to the show.

New Delhi Published on: September 10, 2021 14:36 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to co-host Global Citizen competition series 'The Activist'with Usher and Julianne Hough. Reportedly, the five-week reality show is a competition of sorts. Six inspiring activists will be teamed with three high-profile public figures who will work together to bring meaningful change to one of three vitally important world causes: health, education and environment, reports Deadline.

The show is facing severe backlash from celebs and netizens alike. Actress Jameela Jamil too slammed the show saying the show is turning activism into a game. "Couldn’t they just give the money it’s going to take to pay this UNBELIEVABLY expensive talent and make this show, directly to activist causes? Rather than turning activism into a game and then giving a fraction of the much needed money away in a “prize…?” People are dying," she tweeted. 

"I'm confused: Is this an advanced Marxist critique to expose how competition for money and attention pits activists against each other + undermines deep change? Or just the end of the world?" tweeted a user. 

"Priyanka Chopra, who has remained Modi's supporter through thick & thin, as he jailed students, activists, poets & intellectuals in India.... is hosting called "The Activist" show to promote social justice in America!! The hypocrisy is nauseating," said another.

Whereas a user called the concept gross. "This is truly horrific, lol. A reality competition show on who can be the next Insta-activist? It's performative at best, and kinda makes light of the hard work a lot of grassroots organisations do on the ground, on a daily basis. Gross."

The official description of The Activist by CBS reads, "One thing seems more clear than ever: Planet Earth is a singular village, demanding if not relying on individual engagement. From the Global Citizen movement comes an awe-inspiring look at what can come of it. The Activist pairs advocates from the worlds of health, education, and the environment with famous figures in a series of competitions that’ll take the winners -- and their ideas for seismic world change -- to the G20 Summit in Italy."

The show will premiere late in October.

