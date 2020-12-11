Image Source : TWITTER/MADHURI DIXIT Thanedaar turns 30: Madhuri Dixit recalls magic of 'Tamma tamma loge'

The musical action drama Thanedaar, starring Jeetendra, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Jaya Pradha, was released 30 years ago on this day. Madhuri took to social media to mark the occasion, and recalled how the film gave her one of her biggest hit dance numbers.

"Action, drama and lots of masala. #30YearsOfThanedar, a film which gave me one of the most memorable songs #TammaTamma," she wrote in her post on Instagram.

The song she referred to -- Tamma tamma loge -- was composed by Bappi Lahiri on Indivar's lyrics, and sung by Lahiri with Anuradha Paudwal.

The popularity of the song has remained unabated after all these years, evident from the fact that it was recently remixed as Tamma tamma again, and filmed on Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Thanedaar is directed by Raj N. Sippy. The film was about two brothers who are separated after the death of their father, a police inspector. Later, one joins the underworld while the other follows in his father's footsteps.