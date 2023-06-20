Thalapathy Vijay shines on Times Square Billboard; becomes first Tamil actor to be featured

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Thalapathy Vijay becomes the first Tamil actor to feature on Times Square.

There are no bounds and limits that Thalapathy Vijay’s fans will go to show their adulation and admiration for the actor. His popularity has been an unstoppable rise over the years and this latest gesture by his fans overseas is yet another big example to show how much they adore him. The actor will be celebrating his birthday on June 22 and ahead of that his fans gave him a special surprise.

The actor was featured on the Times Square Billboard in New York City. Thanks to his fans’ efforts, Thalapathy Vijay has now officially become the first Tamil star to make an appearance. A video of the same has surfaced online, wherein stills of Vijay were displayed in the form of a video on Billboard.

Vijay was featured on the billboards of NASDAQ. Apart from being on the renowned Times Square, his first single from Leo titled Naa Ready will also be released on his birthday. The movie is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Vijay is currently working on his upcoming film Leo and is all set to release in theatres on October 19. Leo will be part of the filmmaker’s cinematic universe. While the Theri actor will play the main lead, Sanjay Dutt will play the antagonist. Trisha is also another addition to the cast.

Leo is produced by S.S Lalit Kumar’s 7 Screen banner, the upcoming action thriller also includes music by Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander and is the composer’s second collaboration with Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after their 2021 blockbuster, Master.

While Vijay becomes the first Tamil actor to have a billboard featured at the NY Times Square, Music director Ilaiyaraaja made his billboard debut at Times Square in New York City earlier in 2021. Interestingly though, last year, actor R Madhavan's directorial debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' lit up the Nasdaq Billboard at Times Square as the team showcased the film's trailer on the big billboard.

