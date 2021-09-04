Thalaivii: Kangana Ranaut pays tribute at former CM J Jayalalithaa's memorial ahead of film's release

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Thalaivii: Kangana Ranaut pays tribute at former CM Jayalalithaa's memorial ahead of film's release

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently gearing up for the release of her film Thalaivii, visited former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai on Saturday. The actress who will be portraying the role of Jayalalithaa paid a tribute to the late former CM ahead of the release of the film. The film will also feature Arvind Swami who will play the role of MGR. The photos of the actress from the memorial have surfaced on social media.

The film is set to release in cinemas on September 10. But things aren't going well with the actress as three national multiple chains seemingly decided to not accommodate the film. Heartbroken over the same, Kangana on Friday took to her Instagram handle and shared a message for the multiplex owners.

She wrote, "No films are choosing theatres, very few and very brave like my producers @vishnuinduri @shaaileshrsingh are compromising on huge profits and letting go off exclusive streaming options only for the love of cinema."

"In these times we must support each other and not bully or arm twist; it’s our fundamental right to recover the cost of our film which we did, we may have two weeks window for Hindi version but for South we have four weeks window yet multiplexes ganging up on us and stopping our release there as well…This is unfair and cruel in these testing times when major territories like Maharashtra are also shut…Please let’s help each other in order to save theatres," Kangana added.

Based on the life of late Jayalalithaa, 'Thalaivii' showcases the varied aspects of her life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader that changed the course of Tamil Nadu politics.

'Thalaivii', presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as creative producer.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, apart from 'Thalaivii', Kangana also has films such as "Dhaakad", period drama "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and "Tejas" in the pipeline. The actress will also don the Director's hat for the second time in film "Emergency", based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

