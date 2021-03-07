Image Source : TWITTER/TEAMTHALAFC Thala Ajith wins gold at 46th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship Competition | WATCH

Thala Ajith is a multi-talented superstar. He has proved his mettle not only in films but also in adventure sports like shooting and car racing. The actor surprised his fans when he took a cycle ride from Chennai to Kolkata. Actor Ajith has added another feather to his cap of talents as he won gold at the 46th Tamilnadu State Shooting Championship Competition. He represented Chennai Rifle Club and won 6 medals. His fans and followers are pouring in their congratulatory messages for the actor and have bombarded social media with Thala Ajith's pictures and videos.

The actor who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Valimai was recently spotted at the Chennai Rifle Club. The actor was practising rifle shooting at the club. Reportedly, Ajith had earlier also taken part in State and National Rifle shooting competitions too. He represented the Chennai Rifle Club in the 10-metre air rifle and 50-metre free pistol category during the 45th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship in 2019.

On the professional front, Ajith's Valimai was announced two years back. Recently, Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter account and announced that work on Valimai's first look has already begun and they will release it soon. He also requested the fans to bear with the team keeping the best interest of the film.

Boney tweeted, "Wanakam. Humbled by your love towards our film 'Valimai'. Bear with us as we work on presenting the First look soon. It’s in the best interests of the film. #Valimai #ValimaiUpdate #AjithKumar."

Valimai is directed by Theeran: Adhigaram Ondru fame Vinoth. It has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. A cop thriller reportedly will have three female leads including Yami Gautam, Ileana D'Cruz, and Huma Qureshi.