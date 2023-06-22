Tamil rapper Dev Anand kidnapped at knife point

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tamil rapper Dev Anand abducted

These days the music industry has been facing tough and difficult situations. While Sidhu Moosewala was murdered last year, the other hand, famous singer and rapper Honey Singh were threatened with death. And now popular Tamil rapper Dev Anand has been abducted on the Chennai- Bengaluru highway when he was returning home. Police said that the CCTV footage is being investigated.

According to reports, police said that the family lodged a missing complaint and upon investigation, it was found that the rapper was kidnapped by a ten-member gang at knifepoint. The people seen in the CCTV footage are yet to be identified.

A senior police officer also added that at the police headquarters in Chennai, Dev Anand’s brother had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 crore from a person and had not returned the money on time. Although there are so many discrepancies regarding this, the police are trying their best and are probing, whether this theory has led to getting kidnapped or not.

Dev Anand is Rap Music Artist who belongs to Madurai. He attended the World Music Day Program at a private hall in Nungambakkam yesterday.

After attending the World Music Program, Dev Anan, with his friends went to the Maduravayal bypass road near Thiruverkadu. Then the car was blocked by an SUV, after which they only abducted Dev Anand, and later the friends went to the police station to file the complaint.

Meanwhile, in terms of Honey Singh’s death threat case, an FIR has been registered. Complainant Hardesh Singh alia Yo Yo Honey Singh stated that a threatening call was received on the phone number of his manager Rohit Chhabra, the caller introduced himself as Goldie Brar and demanded extortion of Rs 50 lakh. Thereafter, his manager received random ransom calls and voice messages from the same number. On receipt of the complaint prompt action has been taken and a case FIR No. 164/23 u/s 387/506 IPC has been registered in PS Special Cell. Further investigation is going on.

