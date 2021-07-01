Take a sneak peek into Shahid Kapoor's shooting schedule with new BTS video | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR Shahid Kapoor

As the COVID 19 restrictions have eased out, celebs have returned to fulfill their work commitments. Shootings for films, tv shows and commercials have begun and B-town is gearing up to work for the lost time. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has also returned to work. The actor on Thursday, took to Instagram to give his fans glimpse of his working schedule in the post pandemic era.

Sharing a short video on Instagram reels, the actor gave his fans a sneak peek into how things are proceedings with masked crews and sanitation protocols. Seemingly shooting for a perfume brand, the actor is seen walking to the set with his mask on. He takes it off as he gets his makeup done and once again puts it on as he moves ahead to the shooting venue. Upon reaching there. we see the cameramen and crew following the COVID safety norms while working. Soon after the shooting is complete, the actor heads back to his car. Sharing the video, Shahid wrote, "Unmasking 20 seconds of my life!"

Shahid will be seen next in the film "Jersey", which also features his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. The film is scheduled for a Diwali release in November. The date has also been confirmed for the release of the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Prithiviraj", thereby setting up one of the big clashes at the box office this year.

Besides. he will also make his digital debut with a series directed by Raj and DK. The details of the project have been kept under wraps.