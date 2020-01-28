Tahira Kashyap asked her 8-year-old son what being gay means, his answer made her proud

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tahira Kashyap asked her 8-year-old son what being gay means

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap is always seen standing tall by her husband’s side when it comes to taking up challenges, be it in life or in Bollywood. The actor is all set to play the role of a homosexual in his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film is said to have aimed at celebrating same-sex love. Even though Tahira is okay about her husband playing a gay role and kissing another man on the big screen, she asked their son about the same and his answer made her teary-eyed.

Tahira Kashyap shared with her fans that she asked her 8-year-old son, Virajveer if he knows what homosexuality means. The filmmaker wrote, “With the upcoming film the dad is doing, I wanted to be forthcoming with my 8-year-old son. I asked him if he knows what homosexuality means or being gay means. He knew it. I asked him if he was ok with it. He replied...what’s there not be ok about. (Teary eyed and proud).”

Ayushmann Khurrana has already unveiled the trailer of his film Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan and has received great response. The film is a romantic comedy in which Ayushmann’s character falls in love with Jitendra Kumar’s character and they try to make their parents feel okay about it. The film is the second instalment in the series that started in 2017 with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Talking about Ayushmann’s choice of films, Tahira Kashyap earlier said, “I am proud of the films that he (Ayushmann) is doing, and even this one. I feel the idea is to celebrate love, and the day we stop thinking and about whether it’s a love story between a boy and a boy, or between a girl and a girl, we will have developed as a nation. It is important to be in love irrespective of gender and I am happy that he did this film.”

Speaking about the film, Ayushmann said, "The love of the people of India for the trailer of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is immensely overwhelming. It is a very important film for India and all Indians. The film is about celebrating inclusivity, uniqueness, and individuality among the people of our country, embracing the LGBTQ community and celebrating them.”

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan reunites Ayushmann with his Badhaai Ho! co-stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. The movie is scheduled to be released on February 21.

