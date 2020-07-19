Taapsee Pannu says 'humaara result bhi aa gaya hai', after Kangana Ranaut rates her, Alia and Swara

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut rates Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt and Swara Bhasker

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been ruling the headlines after her recent interview about the big names of Bollywood industry including Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt and the star kids. The actress also commented on the actresses in the industry and rated them. Kangana called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker 'B-grade actresses' during her interview with Republic TV. Now, reacting to the same, Taapsee shared a tweet saying, 'humaara result bhi aa gaya hai!' without mentioning the Manikarnika actress.

Taapsee tweeted, "Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaSh*tMaPot (I heard that after classes 12 and 10, our results are also out! Are we officially following the grade system too? Before this, we were graded on numbers right?)"

Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na 🤔 #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut said, "What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, ‘Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya (Panday). You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?"

This is not the first time that Taapsee and Kangana have locked horns on social media. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel has earlier commented that Taapsee tries to copy Kangana and even called her 'sasti copy'. Respondiong to the same, the Badla actress had said, "I did not know that she has a patent on curly hair because I was born with curly hair, and my parents are responsible for that. So, I cannot apologise for that either. Rest, I do not know what else I have copied. However, if I am a copy of a good actress like her (Kangana) -- and I always maintain that she is a good actress -- I take it as a compliment. I am also called ‘sasti’ (cheap). Yes, I am not the highest-paid actress, so that way you can call me ‘sasti’."

