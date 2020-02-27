Taapsee Pannu thanks Anubhav Sinha for Thappad, call it her career’s best film

Anubhav Sinha's directorial Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu hits the theatres on February 28

Taapsee Pannu is all geared up for the release of her next Thappad and with just a few hours left for the release, emotions seem to be flowing high. Taapsee who has teamed with Mulk director Anubhav Sinha shared an Instagram picture thanking him for 'spoiling her as an actor'. Mentioning a dialouge from Anubhav's debut film Tum Bin, Taapsee said that she has been a fan of his love affair with 'lines and words'.

Sharing the picture, Taapsee wrote, "Maloom hai aapko sahare ki zarurat nahi, main bas saath dene aaya hun - that day and now, I am the biggest fan of your love affair with words and lines. The proud witness of version 2.0, I really don’t know if I am a bigger fan of the writer/director or the human being he is. He has spoilt his actors for delivering their best and being their best. Not just my filmography but the book of my life (if ever there is one) shall be incomplete without writing about you. (And since it’s WRITING, I shall send it to you only for doctoring). Yet another Friday for us and with full faith in the honesty with which we made our career’s best film, we shall soon get back to breaking our own record! ZINDABAD! @anubhavsinhaa."

Thappad is Taapsee's second film with Mulk director Anubhav Sinha. The duo received a lot of critical appreciation for their work in Mulk. In her post, Taapsee talked about Anubhav's 2.0 version. Anubhav Sinha who made his debut with musical film Tum Bin went through a career transition when he decided to make socially relevant films.

He started off with Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee starrer Mulk where he talked about religion in his film. He continued the streak with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 that explored the aspects of caste discrimination prevalent in the society. Now, in Sinha's directorial Thappad, Taapsee plays the character of Amrita who files for divorce from her husband after he slaps her at a party. The film talks about gender-sensitivity and patriarchy.

Thappad is set to hit the theatres tomorrow (February 28_