Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin's 'Looop Lapeta' to release on Netflix on February 4

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin's 'Looop Lapeta' is scheduled to hit Netflix next month. On Saturday, Taapsee took to Instagram and informed fans the film, will release on February 4. "Hey jholer @tahirrajbhasin to yeh shortcuts ke lapete mein phasna kab band karega ! Can Savi save him this time ? You will know soon. Get ready for L000p Lapeta, A Sony Pictures Films India Feature, and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, directed by Aakash Bhatia, coming on 4th Feb, only on Netflix," she wrote.

Helmed by Aakash Bhatia, Looop Lapeta promises to be an adventurous ride through a sticky situation where a girlfriend Savi (played by Taapsee) is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend (Tahir). As the plot unfolds, a series of events constantly prompts the lovers to make choices that define their future.

Speaking about the film, Taapsee said "I am excited to be a part of this next project with Netflix, especially with the film being such a versatile genre. This compelling story was extremely enjoyable to make along with my director, Aakash and co-star, Tahir. I cannot wait for fans and audiences to watch this edge-of-the-seat film and enjoy it as much as we loved making it."

Tahir also opened up about his character. "I am so excited about the release of Looop Lapeta. The film is a clutter breaking take on new age romance, and a genre I am exploring for the first time. I can't wait for the world to meet the characters Satya & Savi. Our director Aakash Bhatia has a unique style stamp that has created a visually stunning world where thrill and comedy combine for one crazy rollercoaster of an entertainer," he shared.

'Looop Lapeta' is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment along with Aayush Maheshwari. It is a Bollywood adaptation of Tom Tykwer's celebrated cult classic Run Lola Run. The film also brings together the best of both genres - comedy and thriller - with a pinch of action, making this the perfect entertainer that’ll have audiences hooked on Looop.

The film will premiere on 4th February 2022, on Netflix!