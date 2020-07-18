Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN95,TAAPSEE Taapsee Pannu sings praise for Badla costar Amrita Singh. Sara Ali Khan sends 'big hug'

Actress Taapsee Pannu on Friday was all praise for her Badla costar Amrita Singh as she went down memory lane and talked about the film in an Instagram post. The actress shared a picture as Naina Sethi, her character in the film Badla, and shared about her first day of shooting the film. She also talked about how she wanted to take a picture with Amrita Singh but didn't because the senior actress was so engrossed in her lines. Soon after Taapsee penned down a long note about the film and praising actress Amrita Singh, her daughter Sara Ali Khan reacted to the post and sent a 'big hug' from her mother's side.

Taapsee Pannu wrote, "Being Naina Sethi. This picture I clicked while we were shooting for the interval sequence of Badla. First day of shooting with the fierce Amrita Singh. I don’t know if it’s the Sardarni in me or the no holds barred way of life that connected us n it’s so cool to see her so excited n nervous to approach her scenes like a debutant wanting to do her best n listening to the director with the intention to do her best. One of the rare actors who has a very nonchalant depth in her performance. I would’ve loved to click a picture with her that day but she was too busy rehearsing her ‘bhaari’ lines while I didn’t have much to say in the scene and I didn’t want to disturb her."

Reacting to this, Sara Ali Khan shared the post on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Thank you so much Taapsee. Amma sends you a big hug."

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, badla was backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. It also starred Amitabh Bachchan as a lawyer. It was the remake of 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest. With just Rs 10 crore budget, the film had managed to garner Rs 138 crore at the box office worldwide.

During the lockdown, Taapsee Pannu has been sharing memories from her film as a part of her archives. Earlier, she shared about her film Saand Ki Aankh with Bhumi Pednekar and wrote, "Another from the many trials we had to get the picture right. This was one picture we desperately wanted to recreate closest to real. Seeing us in this look for the first time together was such an overwhelming experience for everyone. All the HODs were present that day to see what exactly we r getting into from there on. While everyone had a similar amused expression it was our over emotional over enthu director @tusharhiranandani who started the trail of tears that lasted till the release of the film. It was sometimes difficult to guess are those tears of happiness or he was more like “kahan phasa liya maine apne aap ko"

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu is all set to begin shooting for her next film Looop Lapeta with Tahir Raj Bhasin.

