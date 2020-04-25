Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taapsee Pannu remembers her Rome vacation amid lockdown, shares throwback picture

In her latest quarantine special post on Instagram, Taapsee Pannu shared a throwback picture of herself from her Rome vacation. The Mulk actress said that she oved using all the local apps to find local transport and restaurants to dine in. "Quaint cafes which make u pause. I think it will be some till I experience the thrill of travelling again. But until then, we can make a list of all places in the world we want to see coz life is too short and we all have witnessed that it’s quite possible that things won’t be the same tomorrow", she further reminiscent her Riome holiday.

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee Pannu wrote, "One of those trips I just decided to take very impulsively. Rome. Was in my list since long time. I love seeing places which should either have beach, crystal blue water n good restaurants or should have a lot of history to know n study about and have a lot of good restaurants. Basically good restaurants is the basic common key here".

Taapsee Pannu's throwback pictures are always a delight.. Last month, she posted a photo of herself from the time when she was a kid and wrote: "Don't remember any story behind this one just that it reminds me since when I have the 'killer instincts'."

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Thappad. She has Shabaash Mithu, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Looop Lapeta her kitty.

