Taapsee Pannu reacts to Kangana Ranaut's statements: You can have your opinion, I can have mine

Kangana Ranaut has been very actively speaking about the 'gang' of Bollywood and nepotism after Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. In a recent interview, she even talked about 'needy outsiders,' hence taking a dig at actresses like Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha and others. Reacting to the same, Taapsee told India Today that she doesn't understand how a person can defend outsiders and degrade them on the other side.

Taapsee Pannu said, "I have been perplexed for the last few months seeing people calling me out when I have only nice things to say about her and others. You can have your opinion, I can have mine. My opinion not matching yours doesn’t make me wrong. The hypocrisy was exposed when you yourself are fighting for outsiders and simultaneously pulling down other outsiders. Which side are you on? You are using this opportunity to settle some personal scores. You are fighting against harassment and bullying, but in the same breath how can you bully others. That’s kind of wrong."

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut told Republic TV, "For me, I have only to lose here (in Bollywood) because I know tomorrow they (movie mafia gangs) will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, who will get up and say, ‘Oh, only Kangana has problem with nepotism, but we love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why you both are B-grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is a proof of nepotism. What are you telling me that how happy you are with the industry? So, I know this happen and the whole system will make me look like a mad person."

In response, Taapsee Pannu tweeted, "Now im getting confused. So is my existence coz of nepotism as mentioned earlier by her or coz of her. I need clarity coz I wanna be clear who I am grateful to “ a needy outsider wants to know !”"

Now im getting confused. So is my existence coz of nepotism as mentioned earlier by her or coz of her. I need clarity coz I wanna be clear who I am grateful to 💁🏻‍♀️ “ a needy outsider wants to know !” https://t.co/USVMnxWapW — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 20, 2020

Swara Bhasker tweeted, "Okay so while on topic.. full disclosure & confession. I am needy. I need respectful public interaction. I need rationality and logic in debate. I need sane, civil and decent public discourse. I need rule of law. and I need FACTS ! What do you need? #NeedyOutsider."

This is not the first time and Taapsee and Kangana have indulged in a war of words. Earlier, Kangana's sister Rangoli had called the Badla actress her 'sasti copy'

