Taapsee Pannu lauds 'run machine' Mithali Raj as India skipper crosses 20,000 career runs

India women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Tuesday made everyone proud by completing 20,000 runs in her cricketing career. She brought up the feat in the ongoing first ODI of the three-match series against Australia here at the Harrup Park in Mackay. The Indian skipper played a knock of 61 runs from 107 balls and she helped the visitors post 225/8 in the allotted fifty overs.

Mithali is already the highest scorer in women's international cricket across three formats of the game. Earlier this year, she had become the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket.

On achieving the milestone, actor Taapsee Pannu congratulated Mithali on Twitter. "The run machine," Taapsee wrote.

For the unversed, Taapsee will soon be seen on the big screen as Indian women's cricket team captain, Mithali Raj in the biopic 'Shabaash Mithu' that chronicles her struggles and success story. For the forthcoming biopic, she had been training under cricketer Mithali's friend and ex-colleague Nooshin Al Khadeer. Nooshin taught her not only Mithali's iconic cricket style but also the other finer aspects of emulating the ace cricketer on the big screen, such as her poise, stance, and unique traits.

Earlier, on the occasion of Teachers' Day, Taapsee took out a moment to pay tribute to her coach Nooshin. "Behind every fearless player, there is a fearless coach! Thank you Nooshin for bringing out the best in me! Happy Teachers Day," she wrote.

Mithali Raj became one of the top trends on Twitter today as netizens bombarded social media platforms with their heartfelt wishes. Check them out here:

Apart from 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee will also be seen in 'Looop Lapeta', 'Rashmi Rocket', 'Blurr', and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap.

-with ANI inputs