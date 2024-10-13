Taapsee Pannu lashes out at Turkish Airlines for 24 hours delay, calls it the 'worst experience'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taapsee Pannu lashes out at Turkish Airlines

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu was last seen in 'Khel Khel Mein', which was released in August 2024 and is inspired by the Italian film Perfect Strangers. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Amy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal. Now the actress is once again in the headlines. She took to her Instagram profile to express disappointment towards Turkish Airlines for a 24-hour delay.

Taapsee expressed displeasure

Taapsee wrote on her Instagram story, 'Worst experience Turkish Airlines, you have the most non-caring customer service or wait, you have no customer care service yourself. Especially for those passengers who get upset due to your delay. It has to be figured out by themselves. Wow, 24-hour delay due to your airline problem, it is not the passenger's problem to figure out.' The actress lashed out at the airline for its staff's non-cooperative behaviour as well.

Shruti Haasan has also been upset

Taapsee is not the first actress to be upset with flight delays. Recently, South actress Shruti Haasan also faced this problem. She experienced this problem with Indigo Airlines. Shruti shared her experience on X and talked about the chaos caused by the delay. She tweeted, 'Hey I am not usually one of those who complain, but Indigo you really made a big mistake in terms of chaos today, we have been stranded at the airport for the last four hours and we have no information, maybe you can think of a better way for your passengers? Information, courtesy and clarity.'

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming films

This year Taapsee Pannu was seen in two films, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba with Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal and the second being Khel Khel Mein. Talking about Taapsee Pannu's upcoming films, the actress has the film 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan' with Pratik Gandhi. After this, she will be seen in 'Gandhari' with Kanika Dhillon, which is being described as an action-thriller film. The film will premiere on Netflix.

