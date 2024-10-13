When Kareena Kapoor broke her relationship news with Saif Ali Khan to sister Karisma Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and Saif Ali Khan's still from Akash Ambani's wedding

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, both are included in the list of top actresses of Bollywood. The Kapoor family is famous for their unbreakable bond and love for each other. Recently, both the sisters spoke openly about their relationship in the comedy The Great Indian Kapil Show hosted by Kapil Sharma on Netflix. Karisma also revealed that she was surprised when Kareena started dating Saif and revealed the news to her.

When Kareena told Karisma about dating Saif

Talking about the first time Kareena opened up about her relationship with Saif, Karisma revealed that it happened in London and it almost took her by surprise. "Kareena literally asked me to sit down somewhere before she said what she wanted to say. I didn't understand the need for it, but in the London store where I was shopping, I came across a sofa. She was like, 'The thing is, I love Saif. We are together. We are dating' and I wanted to hold on to the sofa more tightly," said the Biwi No 1 actor.

Karisma's reaction

Karishma said that it took her a while to understand that Kareena was dating Saif. "It took me a second to understand all this. Saif was my friend and my co-star," Karisma added. Then, Kapil asked Kareena whether Saif confessed his love first or she. Kareena said, "Knowing me, I would have confessed first. I would have told him straight away what I feel about us." Kareena further added, "Everyone knows I am my own favourite. So before telling anyone else, I had to tell him first."

On the work front

Karisma Kapoor, who was recently seen in Netflix's show Murder Mubarak, is also judging the reality show India's Best Dancer. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor, who is garnering praise for her brilliant performance in The Buckingham Murders, will be seen in Rohit Shetty's film Singham Returns. The film is set to release on Diwali. Apart from Kareena, the film will also feature Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

