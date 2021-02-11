Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap set to announce new film together? Their tweets say so!

Image Source : TWITTER/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap set to announce new film together?

Actress Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's cryptic tweets on Thursday have left fans wondering if the duo is set to return with a new film together. Taapsee and Kashyap have in the past collaborated on the 2018 release, Manmarziyaan, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan. The duo took to their Twitter and shared a post using the identical hashtag #WhatsCult. Meanwhile, Taapsee has recently revealed in an interview that she will collaborate with Anurag Kashyap on a sci-fi film tentatively titled Rewind, which will reportedly be shot in Goa.

"Courage, creativity, clutter breaking, cult! Rare to find them all together... Any idea what I am hinting at? Guess what am I talking about?! #WhatsCult," Taapsee Pannu wrote.

On the other hand, the filmmaker tweeted, "Collaborating with a 'cult' team on something special! Guess what? Confused? Hona bhi chahiye. Accha hain. Wait and watch #WhatsCult."

Meanwhile, the actress is all set to play a cricketer in her upcoming project, Shabaash Mithu. The film is a biopic on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Taapsee will play the lead role of Indian Women's Cricket Team captain, Mithali Raj. Shabaash Mithu is backed by Viacom18 Studios and is written by Priya Aven.

Apart from this, Taapsee has many films in her kitty. She will be seen in Looop Lapeta and Rashmi Rocket. The actress has wrapped up the shoot of Rashmi Rocket.