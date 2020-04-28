Sushmita Sen's meditational tune with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughters Renee and Alisah is a must-listen

Bollywood beauty Sushmita Sen amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country is quarantining at her Mumbai house with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her two daughters Renee and Alisah. The couple every now and then shares photos and videos of how they are keeping themselves fit through yoga sessions. Yoga is what keeps her going and in the wake of the same shared audio which seems to be a meditational tune that will relax your mind and heart. In the tune which the actress shared on social media, one can hear her chanting 'Om' throughout in the most calming manner which will help you relax.

Taking to Instagram and sharing the same, Sush wrote alongside, "We are all #energy. HEADPHONES PLEASE. Physical distancing doesn’t mean emotional distancing. In fact our energies are much more in synch & better aligned than ever before!! Great time to realise that despite being quarantined, we don’t live in isolation. Sending you something to help keep your spirits high for ‘low’ is not an option.. created by the Inhouse technical crew of Alisah, Renee @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly. we of course used a background track that you all love so much...by #roudeep called “Desert Rose”. #sharing #faith #hope #love #happyvibrations #duggadugga...I love you guys!!!!"

Sushmita was recently seen in a video in which she and the man of her life were seen performing yoga after which he lands a kiss on her forehead and called her 'best girlfriend ever.' She captioned it as, "All grown up & yet nothing beats the comfort of the fetus pose!! Nothing calms the mind faster than going back to the source!! Besides, @rohmanshawl attempting this with me is #adorable. We wish you calm & all the love in the world!! #yourturn. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

A few days back, she uploaded her pictures of acing few yoga asanas which were challenged to her by Rohman. Have a look:

Sushmita who was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s multistarrer No Problem has been away from the silver screen for quite a long time. But she will soon be making her comeback. However, she hasn't announced anything yet about the project but it is being said that she will be seen in the new show called Aarya.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage