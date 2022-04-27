Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen's reply to a fan who stalks her on Instagram to relieve exam stress is winning the Internet. The former Miss Universe was all supportive to her young fan who reacted to her post by writing that she stalks her when she is stressed about her upcoming exams. The Instagram user has commented on Sushmita's post in which the actress had posted photos of her daughters Alisah and Renee spending time with her godson Amadeus.

"Here’s to unconditional love!!! Here’s to Children!! Alisah @reneesen47 & my Godson #Amadeus, I love you guys!! #sharing #happiness #purevibes #love #duggadugga,” she had captioned the post.

Commenting on the post, the user who appears to be the actress' huge fan wrote, "My icse exams have started and am feeling very very tensed right now. I am just stalking your profile and reading the captions for some motivation..hahah..I always look up to you for motivation and strength..lots and lots of love to you.”

Boosting the student's morale, Sushmita responded, “All the best jaan meri!!!! Exams, we are conditioned to be stressed about...break that pattern...study and do YOUR best!! You'll do very well!!!! (sic)"

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in web show Aarya 2. Earlier this year, she was conferred with the International Association of Working Women Award for an outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV series for her show 'Aarya 2'. The award is presented by the DC South Asian Film Festival (DCSAFF).

'Aarya 2' saw the actress returning in the titular role where she fights the underbelly of the crime world to protect her family against the odds. The series, which also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, Vikas Kumar and Ankur Bhatia among others, is based on Dutch drama series 'Penoza' and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.