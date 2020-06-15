Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITASEN Sushmita Sen pens down an emotional post after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, says, 'never give up'

The country was left in shock after the news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide started doing rounds. The 34-year-old Bollywood actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. When there was no response after repeated knocks, his domestic help called the neighbours after which police arrived shortly and broke into his room where he was found hanging around 12.30 pm. It came to light that he was suffering from depression and was even getting treatment from Hinduja hospital for the last six months. After the untimely death of the stay, various celebrities were left in shock and had only one question as to why he took the drastic step. One amongst those was actress Sushmita Sen who took to her social media to share a long post and spoke about how it is important to stay positive in life because a person is only responsible for his own happiness. She even spoke about how insecurities can grow in the life of a celebrity with name and sometimes, bank balance.

Sushmita shared a photo that read, 'protect your peace.' Alongside she wrote the long post reading, "Look good, show good...be good..ALL THE TIME!! Projection becomes one’s life, both on & off screen. Insecurities grow with name & sometimes, bank balance. All these may be known triggers in an actors life...but it’s actually true about a lot of us from all different walks of life...only differing in magnitude & visibility!! Young people with so much life & promise ahead of them, some with great depth & will power...can choose to take their own life is deeply disturbing. How do we say, we know people & still not see it coming? Have we become experts at hiding our pain or does no one have the time to really SEE it?"

Further, she said, "How lonely & hopeless can prolonged silence make you? Do we alienate a life by judging it constantly? In the race of the projection of “look good, show good, be good” have we lost the most important ability to FEEL GOOD? Life has its share of pressures for EVERYONE...no one is excused that, no matter what your standing!! Life is a graph with its ups & downs for EVERYONE, even if we can’t always see it. Yet, FIGHT FOR LIFE WE MUST...it’s the only vehicle that will help lead us from bad times to GOOD ONES again!!! “WHEN YOU’RE TIRED... LEARN TO REST, NOT QUIT."

She also wrote about how building a life takes a lot of faith and courage while taking one's life just needs a moment of madness. She said, "We can’t change the world, but we can choose self preservation over the noise, chaos, demands, insensitive scrutinisation & conditioned insecurities....by befriending ourselves, being around people who really LISTEN, having faith in God’s unique plan JUST FOR YOU!!! Be unafraid to ask for help & know that you are NOT ALONE. Building a life demands a lot of faith, courage, resilience & hard work...whereas taking your life just needs a MOMENT of madness...choose to distract yourself from THAT moment."

On the professional front, Sushmita will be making her 'incredible' comeback through her upcoming web series 'Aarya' in which she will be seen playing the role of a mother who is willing to go to any length to protect her children. The show also features Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary. It is directed by Ram Madhwani, is scheduled to hit Disney+ Hotstar VIP on the 19th of June 2020.

If you need support or know someone who is under depression or suicidal, please reach out to mental health specialists or helplines. AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

