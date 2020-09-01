Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANPAGE/SHWETASINGHKIRTI Sushant Singh Rajput could write with both hands, sister Shweta shares video and calls him 'Rare Genius'

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his fans, as well as family, has been keeping his memories alive with the help of various photos and videos. Yet again his sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a rare video of the late actor in which he can be seen writing with both his hands. Captioning the post, Shweta wrote, "Rare Genius... ambidexterity-mirror writing, less than 1%population in world is capable of doing this!! #MyBrotherTheBest #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GlobalPrayersForSSR."

Shweta also shared a video of Sushant's song from the film MS Dhoni: An Untold Story being played on a field in Indonesia. She wrote, "Thanks Indonesia #MyBrotherTheBest #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GlobalPrayersForSSR."

Just yesterday, she shared a video of a truck in London having Sushant's picture featured on it. The picture also has #GlobalPrayersForSSR and #WarriorsForSSR mentioned. "In London ... #justiceforsushantsingrajput," she wrote.

She even recalled the wedding anniversary of their sister Rani in 2014 and shared snippets from the same in which the late actor can be seen dancing and enjoying the family time. Alongside, she wrote, "Bhai and I in May of 2014. We were dancing to the tune of ‘Tu Cheez Badi hai mast mast' after 20 long years on the occasion of wedding anniversary of Rani Di and Jiju. #MissYouBhai #MyBrotherTheBest."

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. While the CBI is investigating the death, Sushant's father KK Singh recently issued a video stating the late actor's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, was giving poison to his son for a long time and was his murderer.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage