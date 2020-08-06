Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Singh Rajput's sister hails CBI probe: As mantras were chanted, steps towards justice were taken

Shweta Singh Kirti sees divine connect in the fact that the day CBI investigation was ordered into the death of her brother Sushant Singh Rajput is the same as one when the historic Bhumi Pujan was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ram temple site in Ayodhya. She feels with CBI enquiry being ordered, the family is now a step closer to finding the truth behind the death of actor Sushant.

Shweta took to her verified Facebook account on Wednesday evening to express her mind. She posted photographs of PM Modi performing the Bhumi Puja ceremony and wrote: "This definitely Cannot be a co-incidence. As the mantras were chanted...Steps towards Justice were taken! I love you God... I know ur with us. We are one step closer to finding the truth Bhai....#justiceforsushantsinghrajput #cbienquiryforsushant #faith @sushantsinghrajput."

This definitely Cannot be a co-incidence. As the mantras were chanted...Steps towards Justice were taken! I love you God... I know ur with us. We are one step closer to finding the truth Bhai....❤️🙏#justiceforsushantsinghrajput #cbienquiryforsushant #faith @itsSSR pic.twitter.com/JiLnEfOOqs — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 5, 2020

Earlier in the day, Shweta had thanked the Prime Minister for allowing CBI investigation in her brother's case. "Thank you @PMOIndia @narendramodi #Respect #JusticeForSushant #CBIEnquiryForSSR #Faith #GodIsWithUs #JusticeWillPrevail," she tweeted from an unverified account on Wednesday afternoon.

CBI Enquiry is the answer to the prayers of the whole nation who stood together as a family and kept fighting for justice. I Salute each and every one of you 🙏 #Strengthandunity #GodIsWithUs #SatyamevaJayate #JusticeForSushant — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 5, 2020

Sushant was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14 this year. On Wednesday morning, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told Supreme Court that the Union of India has in principle accepted the recommendation by Bihar government to order a CBI inquiry into the case.

