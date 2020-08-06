Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta says actor 'loved us dearly', shares WhatsApp chat

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETASINGHKIRTI Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta says actor 'loved us dearly'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has kept the actor alive in her memories and keeps sharing pictures and photos of her special moments with her younger brother. The actor died by suicide on June 14 and his death case has been transferred to CBI on Wednesday after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar recommended the CBI probe. Sushant's family also wanted the same and his sister expressed her happiness about it through social media posts. On Thursday, Sushant's sister Shweta took to Instagram to share a WhatsApp chat with the actor and said that he loved his sisters dearly.

The chat shows Shweta sharing a screenshot of her online class with her sisters with Sushant and he appreciated it. A message by the late actor reads, "Wow such a beautiful and a happening family...Ps. Pls say my hi to Vishal and give my love to the lovely cuties." Shweta captioned the image as "You loved us so dearly."

On August 5, the Supreme court announced the CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case investigation, the same day when the historic Bhumi Pujan was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ram temple site in Ayodhya. Shweta Singh Kirti felt that it was a divine connection and took to Twitter to express her mind.

She posted photographs of PM Modi performing the Bhumi Puja ceremony and wrote: "This definitely Cannot be a co-incidence. As the mantras were chanted...Steps towards Justice were taken! I love you God... I know ur with us. We are one step closer to finding the truth Bhai ....#justiceforsushantsinghrajput #cbienquiryforsushant #faith @sushantsinghrajput."

This definitely Cannot be a co-incidence. As the mantras were chanted...Steps towards Justice were taken! I love you God... I know ur with us. We are one step closer to finding the truth Bhai....❤️🙏#justiceforsushantsinghrajput #cbienquiryforsushant #faith @itsSSR pic.twitter.com/JiLnEfOOqs — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 5, 2020

She also thanked all those fans who stood with the family and demanded justice for Sushant along with the Prime Minister for allowing CBI investigation in her brother's case. She tweeted, "CBI Enquiry is the answer to the prayers of the whole nation who stood together as a family and kept fighting for justice. I Salute each and every one of you"

CBI Enquiry is the answer to the prayers of the whole nation who stood together as a family and kept fighting for justice. I Salute each and every one of you 🙏 #Strengthandunity #GodIsWithUs #SatyamevaJayate #JusticeForSushant — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 5, 2020

On the other hand, Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also hailed the decision and wrote, "The moment we've waited for has finally arrived." Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship for almost seven years. They met on the sets of their first show Pavitra Rishta. In 2016, they decided to part ways.

The top court, in its order, gave three days to all parties to put on record their respective stands. It also noted that the Mumbai Police must submit its records of investigations so far. Hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week. "We want to know what Mumbai police have done so far," said Justice Roy.

